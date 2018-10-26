DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to inspect Calexico border wall

CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to view the first completed section of President Donald Trump’s border wall Friday in the Calexico area.

Nielsen is also expected to give a news conference at the border wall construction site to reassert DHS’ commitment to border security. She will be joined by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan and El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez, according to DHS.

Nielsen is making her first inspection of the border since traveling to California and Arizona in April to survey a project to install a fence made of 30-foot-tall steel posts. Vice President Mike Pence also visited Calexico in April to inspect the barrier construction.

Nielsen is expected to begin the news conference at 9 a.m. The Department of Homeland Security did not disclose whether she will visit any other sections of the border while she is away from Washington, D.C.