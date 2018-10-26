County rescues coyote left hanging from wire fence

RAMONA, Calif. — A coyote is sitting right-side up after she was rescued hanging upside down from a fence in Ramona, said County Animal Services.

Officials believe the coyote’s foot became caught after she leaped the fence on a property on Royal Vista Drive Wednesday. County Animal Services were contacted after someone spotted the coyote hanging by one leg.

The Good Samaritan who made the call was able to assist in her rescue with an animal control officer.

Rescue efforts involved restraining the coyote and cutting the top wire of the fence to free the animal’s foot.

The coyote was then taken to the Fund for Animals facility in Ramona to repair her wounded leg and damaged paw.

The facility hopes to release the coyote back into the wild after her treatment and recovery is completed.