‘Bogus’: Deputy insists he’s innocent ahead of sexual assault trial

VISTA, Calif. — A trial date of Feb. 25 is set for Richard Fischer, the Sheriff’s deputy accused of sexually assaulting at least 16 women while on the job.

Fischer spoke to the media after a court appearance Thursday.

“I’m definitely eager to get started. I feel like, right now, the only way to clear my name is through a jury trial. I am definitely looking forward to that,” said Fischer.

It has been just over a year since the first accusation surfaced against Fischer.

In one case involving 13 women, he’s accused of groping and fondling victims while he was on-duty. Then a judge ordered the 32 year-old Fischer, who remains out on bond, to stand trial on a second case involving three more women, including one whom Fischer is accused of sexually assaulting in her home.

“These false allegations have turned my client’s life upside down. The allegations are false, they are bogus, they are contrived. He is presumed innocent,” said Manny Medrano, Fischer’s attorney.

Prosecutors are expected to file a motion to combine the two cases for one trial.

Medrano says he will fight that, claiming it would be prejudicial against his client to try both cases at once. The lawyer also says he may motion to move the trial out of San Diego County because of negative pre-trial publicity.

“That decision is going to be made very shortly and if the judge agrees with me and changes the venue, we could be trying this case in several counties that are immediately adjacent to San Diego County,” Medrano explained.