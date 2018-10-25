Tijuana man finds drugs taped to truck after commuting across border

SAN DIEGO — A man who lives in Tijuana and commutes across the border to work in East County made a startling discovery Thursday — two packages filled with drugs were taped to the underside of his truck.

The man called the Sheriff’s Department to report the packages shortly before noon on Thursday.

Deputies were sent to the business on Vernon Way in El Cajon to take the packages. An investigation into whether a smuggling operation tried to use the man to bring drugs into the country is now underway.