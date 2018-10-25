San Diego County voters to pick state Assembly, Senate seats

SAN DIEGO – The election is November 6 and all 80 California state Assembly seats and half the 40 Senate seats are up this year.
Of those statewide races, seven Assembly seats and three Senate seats are up for grabs in San Diego County.
California State Assembly Races
District 71 – Randy Voepel and James Elia
District 75 – Marie Waldron and Alan Geraci
District 76 – Tasha Boerner Horvath and Elizabeth Warren
District 77 – Brian Maienschein and Sunday Gover
District 78 – Todd Gloria and Maggie Campbell
District 79 – Dr. Shirley Weber and John Moore
District 80 – Lorena Gonzalez and Lincoln Pickard
California State Senate
District 36 – Patricia Bates and Marggie Castellano
District 38 – Brian Jones and Jeff Griffith
District 40 – Ben Hueso and Luis Vargas