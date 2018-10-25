Poll: Most loved and hated Halloween candy

SAN DIEGO – As you stock up on Halloween candy to hand out to trick-or-treaters, consider this your short list of most loved and hated candy options.

If you don’t want to be remembered for handing out the least-liked Halloween candy on the block, take note of which items you should consider buying for the kiddos:

People, frankly, get pretty heated about what the best and worst Halloween candies. With Halloween just around the corner, the strong opinions come out full force, according to the CandyStore. It’s been written about and voted on, but never to this level. Here are THE worst Halloween candies. …and the best ones too.