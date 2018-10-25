Man wearing sweats robs bank

SAN DIEGO — A man dressed in sweats robbed a Webster-area bank Thursday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 20s, approached a teller at the Union Bank branch office in the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue and demanded cash about 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber walked out of the bank and fled the area on foot in an unknown direction, Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

The thief was described as a short-haired, roughly 6-foot-tall man wearing a burgundy sweatshirt and black sweatpants.