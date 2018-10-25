Man tasered, arrested following road-rage argument at gas station

SAN DIEGO – A 33-year-old man was jailed Thursday after he allegedly punched a man whose vehicle he had backed into, punched a police officer in the chest and was subdued with a stun gun when he tried to leave following a road-rage confrontation in the University Heights area.

The series of events happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Howard Avenue near Park Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 33-year-old man, later identified as Jason Berard, backed his vehicle into another man’s vehicle and the two drivers pulled over in a gas station parking lot to exchange information, Heims said.

When the two men got out of their vehicles at the gas station, Berard punched the other driver, took the man’s cell phone and smashed it on the ground, according to news reports.

When officers arrived, Berard punched an officer in the chest and walked away, Heims said.

Officers chased Berard and used a Taser to subdue him a short distance away, Heims said.

The two officers involved in the confrontation were uninjured, Heims said.

Berard was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of vandalism, damaging a wireless communication device, battery and two counts of resisting an executive officer, according to jail records. He was being held in lieu of $68,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.