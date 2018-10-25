Fire closes Denny’s in Pacific Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A fire sparked inside a Denny’s restaurant in Pacific Beach Thursday morning.

Two employees and one customer were inside the restaurant on Garnet Avenue when it started at 12:40 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials. Thick, black smoke was coming from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had a difficult time finding the actual fire that may have started in the kitchen and spread to the attic and walls, SDFRD official said. They were able to extinguish it within 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No one was injured.

It was unknown when the restaurant would reopen.