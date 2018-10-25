Fire at Pacific Beach Denny’s ruled arson

SAN DIEGO — A fire that erupted inside a Denny’s restaurant in Pacific Beach Thursday morning was ruled arson.

“The fire was started using an incendiary on combustible materials at the restaurant,” said San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Two employees and one customer were inside the restaurant on Garnet Avenue when the fire started at 12:40 a.m., according to fire officials. Thick, black smoke was coming from the roof of the building when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

It was unknown when the restaurant would reopen.