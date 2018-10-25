Data breach may have exposed personal info of 3,000 SoCal Girl Scouts

SAN DIEGO — Members of the Girl Scouts of Orange County were notified this week that their personal information may have been exposed to an unknown party who gained access to an organization email account last month, according to a letter sent to members.

The organization sent the letter Tuesday to 3,000 members who may have been affected by the data breach.

Christina Salcido, vice president of mission operations, said members’ names, birth dates, home addresses, insurance policy numbers and health history information could have been accessed from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

The Girl Scouts branch learned about the breach Sept. 30.

Organization representatives did not immediately respond Thursday to emails and calls about the breach.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying everyone whose email was in this email account,” Salcido wrote in the letter.

On the day the organization became aware of the breach, IT services changed the password and determined it was secure, Salcido wrote. The Girl Scouts of Orange County reviewed the account, eliminated all personal information it contained and notified the California attorney general’s office of the breach.

If members have questions or concerns about the breach, they can call (800) 974-9444 or email customercare@girlscoutsoc.org.

Read Alejandra Reyes Velarde’s full story on San Diego Union-Tribune.