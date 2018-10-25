Authorities raid North County pot dispensary

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Authorities raided an illegal Fallbrook marijuana dispensary Thursday, shuttering the business and seizing its stock.

Deputies and county code-compliance officers served an abatement warrant at Jah Healing, 1236 Main Ave., about 7 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

During the operation, the personnel seized “a large amount” of processed cannabis, edible products containing the drug, paraphernalia and business equipment, Sgt. Patrick Yates said.

“The dispensary was staffed by four employees,” the sergeant said. “However, no arrests were made.”

The county personnel secured the premises by boarding up all the doors and windows.

In March 2017, the Board of Supervisors banned marijuana businesses in all unincorporated San Diego-area communities, though two existing medical- cannabis dispensaries — one near El Cajon and another in Ramona — were granted waivers allowing them to operate for five more years before closing.

The vote was 3-2, with Supervisors Greg Cox and Ron Roberts voting against the prohibition.