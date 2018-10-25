$1.99 gas offered at rally for gas tax repeal

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – With the price of gas approaching $4 a gallon in San Diego, supporters of a ballot measure to repeal the state gas tax will hold a campaign event Thursday where drivers can fill up for just $1.99 a gallon.

The cheap gas will be available at Valero Gas, 873 Palomar St. in Chula Vista from 5 to 7 p.m., according to Yes on Prop. 6, the organization pushing for the gas tax repeal. It is part of a campaign rally that will run from 3 to 7 p.m. at the same location.

While everyone would love to see gas prices fall to $1.99 a gallon, Prop. 6 would not bring down price so dramatically. The current gas tax adds only about 12 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. Next July, the tax is slated to rise to 17.3 cents a gallon, according to an analysis by the Sacramento Bee.