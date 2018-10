CHAPPAQUA, NY – A suspicious package was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton’s Chappaqua, New York, home Wednesday, police said.

The New Castle Police Department was assisted by the FBI, Secret Service and the Westchester County Police in their investigation, FOX News reported.

The New York Times reported the explosive device was found by a technician who screens mail for the home.

The investigation is currently under federal investigation, police said.

