Suspicious devices found outside San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO – A suspicious device found near the San Diego Union-Tribune building in downtown San Diego prompted a police investigation Wednesday morning.

The newspaper’s headquarters are located at 600 B Street and employees were evacuated around 8:30 a.m. Reporter Kate Morrissey tweeted a picture of police tape and five boxes seen outside the building.

San Diego police alerted other people in the area to shelter in place.

The investigation follows a series of other reports of suspicious devices being sent to President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Time Warner Center.

This story will be updated.