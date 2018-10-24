Lyft to offer discounted, waived fares for rides to polls on Election Day

SAN DIEGO — The ride-hailing service Lyft will offer discounted and free rides to San Diego residents on Nov. 6 to make voting in the mid-term election easier.

The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement found that for prospective voters, especially those between ages 18 and 29, lack of transportation is one of the biggest detriments to voting. Roughly 19 percent of young voters with college credits and 35 percent of young voters without any college experience failed to vote in 2016 because they lacked a way to get to a polling station.

Citing that data, Lyft is offering 50 percent off rides to the polls throughout the county on Election Day. Lyft will also offer free rides in certain zip codes because of donations from nonprofits like Voto Latino, the National Federation of the Blind and the San Diego-based Faith in Action.

“At Lyft, we’re working to improve lives by connecting people and their communities through the world’s best transportation. This Election Day, we want to help people in San Diego County exercise their right to vote,” said Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. “Every voice is important, and we’re excited to help make them heard in this year’s elections.”

Residents can click here to receive their 50-percent-off promo codes as well as check to see if they are eligible to have their fare waived.