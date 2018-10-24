Judge won’t reduce prison time for Carlsbad mom who murdered husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- A judge declined Wednesday to reduce the prison sentence of a Carlsbad woman who shot and killed her husband while their kids watched cartoons downstairs in 2012.

Her sentence could have been cut dramatically due to a change in state law that gives judges a choice on whether to impose an additional 25 years for the use of a gun in a crime.

Julie Elizabeth Harper, 45, was convicted in October 2015 of second-degree murder in the death of Jason Harper, a popular math teacher and volleyball coach at Carlsbad High School.

Earlier this year, the 4th District Court of Appeal found that Harper's case is among those affected by a new law which gives judges the power to decide if a defendant should serve extra time because they used a gun in the crime.

Harper had hoped Judge Blaine Bowman -- who originally imposed the mandatory 25-year gun enhancement -- would use his discretion and re-sentence her to 15 years to life.

In sentencing Harper in January 2016, Bowman said her testimony that her husband came at her in a rage during an argument and that she shot him accidentally was "inherently untrustworthy and not worthy of belief."

Harper's attorney, Gloria Collins, argued in court documents that the gunshot Harper fired was not an "execution-style" shot but rather a single shot that entered her husband's side and "unfortunately struck him in the heart."