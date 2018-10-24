Broken hydrant sends geyser into the sky, damages cars

SAN DIEGO — A broken fire hydrant sent a towering geyser into the air in the Midway District Wednesday, flooding the roadway and nearby cars before officials could shut off the water.

A large truck hit the hydrant on Sports Arena Boulevard around 2 p.m.

The geyser showered vehicles sitting in a nearby airport parking lot and witnesses said debris from the original crash shattered car windows. Water could be seen flooding out of vehicles with broken windows.

After more than 30 minutes, officials shut off the flow of water.