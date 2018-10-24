Alleyway brawl leads to drive-by shooting in OB

SAN DIEGO — Police say what started as a fistfight ended with a drive-by shooting in Ocean Beach early Wednesday morning.

The fight broke out in an alley off Newport Avenue shortly after midnight Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department confirmed. As one of the men walked away from the brawl, another man from the fight pulled up in a car and fired three shots, hitting the victim once in the leg.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.