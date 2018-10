SAN DIEGO — The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans meet in Week 8’s Thursday Night Football matchup on FOX 5.

Sports Director Troy Hirsch and Hall-of-Famer James Lofton broke down the clash between two AFC playoff contenders, from the impact of the always-dangerous JJ Watt to the motivation of a “revenge game” for Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Our coverage starts with the NFL on FOX Pregame show at 4:30 p.m. Make sure to stick around after football for a special edition of FOX 5 News.