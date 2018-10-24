× 4 dogs, 3 birds die in North County house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Seven pets died Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in a North County home.

The blaze was reported in the 1200 block of Joshua Street in Escondido at 6:04 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

No residents were at the home when firefighters arrived. After they put out the blaze in the single-story home, they found four dead dogs and three dead pet birds inside. Another dog survived the fire and was being treated for its injuries, firefighters said.

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

This developing story will be updated.