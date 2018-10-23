Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following IB stabbing

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man was stabbed multiple times in Imperial Beach and a 31-year-old woman was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports at about 9:55 p.m. Monday of a stabbing in the 1600 block of Elder Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael McNeill said.

Deputies responded to the area and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, McNeill said.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition, McNeill said. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.

Deputies located a 31-year-old woman nearby, whose name was not immediately released, and arrested her on suspicion of attempted murder, McNeill said.