Woman and unborn child die 3 days after crash along highway

PROVO, Utah -- A woman and her unborn child died Tuesday afternoon, three days after being involved in a crash on Highway 40 in Utah's Wasatch County.

The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed that the crash had gone fatal in a tweet around 3:45 p.m.

Shantell Young was driving with the baby's father, Macoy Young, when a car that turned out to be stolen, crossed lanes and crashed into their Audi Saturday, authorities said.

Shantell, 22, suffered multiple serious injuries, including to her brain. Doctors were waiting for the swelling in her brain to go down at the time of her death.

Macoy suffered multiple broken bones and doctors had to surgically repair his aortic artery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay expenses.

The car that hit the Youngs was being driven by Tyson Uresti, officials told KSTU.

Investigators say Uresti swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into the Audi the Youngs were driving.

Uresti fled the scene on foot but was later caught by responding officers. The man was injured in the crash and treated at an area hospital to be medically cleared before he was booked into jail.

Police learned the Explorer had been stolen recently out of Duchesne County, according to the probable cause statement.