× Winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in South Carolina

SAN DIEGO — A jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina, the state’s lottery website announced Tuesday night.

The South Carolina Education Lottery website showed a ticket was sold matching five numbers and the Mega Ball.

There were no jackpot winners in California, California Lottery officials announced, but a ticket matching five of six numbers was sold in San Diego.

The ticket was one of eight sold in California that matched five of six numbers. The cities where those seven other tickets were sold are San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco.

The amount of prize money the near-match tickets will win is still undetermined, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the estimated $1.6 billion jackpot are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.