Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- FOX 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch sat down with SDSU West spokesman Fred Pierce to discuss the truths and myths of how Measure G affects taxpayers.

If it prevails, Measure G would allow SDSU to buy the land in and around the Mission Valley Stadium site to build a football stadium for the Aztecs as well as expand the campus, build university and public housing and a river park.