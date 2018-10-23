SANDAG, MTS, NCTD to host meeting to discuss proposed transit fee increases

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Association of Governments, North County Transit District and Metropolitan Transit System will hold a public meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to transit fares throughout the county.

Most increases for single-ride fares amount to between 25 and 50 cents. However, the fare for a three-zone Coaster trip would increase by a dollar, from $5.50 to $6.50. MTS and the NCTD are proposing fare increases on most of their transit services to account for rising operational costs and declining fare revenue, according to SANDAG.

“While operational costs have increased over the past 10 years, fare revenues have declined, and fares have not increased,” according to SANDAG. “Increasing fare revenue will assist in maintaining high levels of service and simplifying the fare structure across the region.”

The meeting is one of several that SANDAG, MTS and the NCTD plan to hold between now and Nov. 1. At each meeting, residents can give feedback on the proposed changes, which will be presented to the SANDAG, MTS and NCTD boards of directors. If the three boards approve them, the fare increases are expected to go into effect by the end of January 2019.

SANDAG, MTS and the NCTD will hold Tuesday’s meeting at the MTS Board Room, located on the 10th floor at 1255 Imperial Ave. Residents can also call SANDAG at (619) 595-5321 and email the agency at pio@sandag.org to submit comments as well.