Plane goes up in flames on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES — A small plane crashed on the northbound 101 Freeway in the Agoura Hills area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Crews were responding to the highway north of Liberty Canyon Road, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. The pilot got out of the aircraft before it was engulfed in flames and did not sustain any injuries, the agency said.

The plane, a vintage World War II-era German aircraft with camouflage paint coat, crashed toward the center divider, KTLA reported. Footage from the scene shows firefighters extinguishing flames on the plane.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, the Fire Department said.

Video shows traffic was backed up for miles on the northbound side of the 101. All eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed for an unknown duration, California Highway Patrol tweeted just before 2 p.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story,