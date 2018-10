SAN DIEGO — The southbound Interstate 5 local bypass to southbound Interstate 805 near Mira Mesa is closed due to damaged pavement on I-805, according to Caltrans.

SB I-5 local bypass closed to SB I-805, I-5 access only due to damaged pavement on SB I-805. This closure may impact morning commute, CT will provide updates when available. Follow us here for real-time updates. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 24, 2018

Three southbound I-805 lanes and the westbound state Route 56 connector ramp to southbound I-805 are also closed, Caltrans tweeted.

SB I-805 north of Mira Mesa, right lane and two auxiliary lanes closed, due to damaged pavement. This closure may impact morning commute, CT will provide updates when available. Follow us here for real-time updates. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 24, 2018

WB SR-56 CONN ramp to SB I-805 closed, due to damaged pavement on SB I-805. This closure may impact morning commute, CT will provide updates when available. Follow us here for real-time updates. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 24, 2018

The closure may impact the morning commute, Caltrans said.