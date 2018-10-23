October is Filipino American History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista is hosting a unique, fun, free day for the whole family to celebrate Filipino-American History Month.

• Saturday, October 27 from noon - 4 p.m.

• Free food sampling from Otay Ranch Town Center merchants, various Filipino food stands with other options for purchase

• Musical entertainment all day including Harana Band at Noon and performances by Deseo Dance Studios at 3:30 p.m.

• Karaoke competition with cash prizes! ($500, $300 and $200)

• Free Crafts for Kids, Free Face Painting, Free Photo Booth