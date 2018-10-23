Mega Millions ticket matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A Mega Millions ticket matching five of six numbers was sold in San Diego, the California Lottery announced Tuesday night.
The ticket was one of eight sold in California that matched five of six numbers. The cities where those seven other tickets were sold are San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco.
The amount of prize money the tickets will win is still undetermined, according to California Lottery.
There were no jackpot winners in California.
The winning numbers for the estimated $1.6 billion jackpot are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.