Dog brought back to shelter after being ‘too good’

PHOENIX – An Arizona animal shelter is once again trying to find a home for a dog they say was returned … for being too well-behaved.

The Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA said “Binx,” a 1-year-old male dog, was returned “because the dog was considered by its erstwhile new owner as being ‘too good.'”

“No Seriously! I was adopted and returned within 48 hours, with notes saying I’m potty trained, good with kids, fun to play with, and good with dogs in the home!” the shelter posted on Facebook. “They decided they wanted more of a challenge.”

Many commented to ask if Binx was still available, while others were outraged that the pup had been dropped back at the shelter.

“Hopefully you didn’t let those ridiculous adopters get another dog,” one woman wrote.

“It boggles my mind how people take pet adoption so flippantly!” another posted. “A pet is a living breathing thing, not a disposable item.”

For more information about Binx, see the Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA website.