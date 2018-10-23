Apple sets Dec. 31 deadline to get iPhone battery replaced for $29

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Owners of an iPhone 6 or later model can have their battery replaced for $29 for the rest of 2018.

The cost is a $50 drop from the original $79 charge.

Last year, Apple confessed to slowing down older iPhone models before launching newer versions.

Apple unveiled three new iPhones and a new watch at their annual September press conference. The iPhone XS($999), XS Max ($1,499) were available for preorder October 19. Preorders for the most affordable model, the iPhone XR ($799) is scheduled for October 26.

For out-of-warranty iPhone 6 phones or later, battery replacement is $29 through December 31. In the new year, the price jumps to $49, and an additional $20 for the iPhone X.