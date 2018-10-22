Yellow fever mosquitoes becoming a nuisance for San Diego residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A new invasive type of mosquito is becoming a nuisance for people living all over San Diego County.

Supervising Vector Ecologist Chris Conlan told FOX 5 currently people form North County, to East County, to the South Bay are dealing with what has been dubbed the yellow fever mosquito.

“They’re really feeling the impact because these new mosquitoes are coming after them because they’re top choice on the menu,” Conlan said.

Conlan said these type of mosquitoes are known for their painful, itchy bites -- and though there have not been any cases of them spreading disease here the insects have the potential to.

“In other parts of the world they are transmitting lots of nasty things like Dengue, Zika, things like that,” Conlan said.

Angela Guerra of Santee said right now the mosquitoes are bad in her neighborhood.

“In the course of a week I think I’ve had 15 bites. So to go from zero to 15, and they're big,” Guerra said.

One of her neighbors wrote on Facebook that she had been bitten about 30 times.

Conlan said the bugs have been growing in population. In order to cut down on the pests, he said homeowners need to pitch in.

“You got to dump the standing water and prevent future standing water from occurring otherwise it’s going to be an ongoing battle you’ll never get rid of,” Conlan said.

Conlan adds ridding of water from buckets and sagging tarps, as well as putting mosquito fish in backyard ponds and non-running water fountains can lead to a solution.