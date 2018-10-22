Worker hospitalized after falling through roof

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters rescued a man Monday after he fell through a roof onto drywall at a business in Kearny Mesa, officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 8:30 a.m. to a business in the 7800 block of Ronson Road near Convoy Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Firefighters arrived and extracted the worker from the drywall, where his leg was stuck, Ysea said.

The man was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, Ysea said. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear what work the man was performing on the roof.