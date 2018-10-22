Woman wants to find firefighter who saved her dogs from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman is on the hunt for the firefighter who saved her dogs when a fire broke out at a house earlier this year.

Anna Hand says her two dogs were inside her home, located at the 3800 block of Gamma St., when it caught fire. She thought her dogs died in the blaze, but later learned that a firefighter ran into the burning house and saved them.

Hand saw FOX 5's story about the rescue and contacted the station to help find her hero.

"When I was able to see the video, and I saw the fire fighter with the dogs. I just want to get a hold of him and want to thank him," said Hand.

FOX 5 learned that firefighter works out of San Diego Fire Station No. 7. We are working with the department to reunite Hand and her hero.

