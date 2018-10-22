Wells Fargo offers $5K to help identify serial bank robber

SAN DIEGO — Wells Fargo is offering $5, 000 to help identify a man responsible for multiple bank robberies across San Diego County.

Wells Fargo, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force are working to find the man who they believe recently struck for a third time.

The suspect first entered the Wells Fargo branch in the 5500 block of Balboa Avenue around 5 p.m. September 11. He approached a teller and presented a note demanding money, according to FBI Special Agent Davene Butler.

Weeks later on October 6, a Wells Fargo located in the 200 block of North El Camino Real in Encinitas was robbed after 3 p.m.

Ten days after the second robbery, a third Wells Fargo was robbed shortly before 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

Investigators believe all three robberies are connected because the man presented a teller with a demand note in a similar manner, said FBI Special Agent Davene Butler. In each robbery, the suspect also attempted to hide his face with a hat and sunglasses, while also fleeing the two scenes on foot.

In the third robbery, the bandit was seen fleeing in a black sedan, which may be a Nissan Sentra, said Special Agent Butler.

The thief was described as a white man in his mid 40s-early 60s, 6 feet 2 inches tall with gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego FBI (858) 320-1800 or the San Diego Crime Stoppers (888) 580-8477

