UC San Diego will try to slow tuition hikes by cutting operating costs

SAN DIEGO — The University of San Diego will try to cut operating expenses by at least $15 million over the next five years, largely to avoid the need for big hikes in tuition, an issue that’s causing problems at private liberal arts schools across the country.

The 69-year-old Catholic institution has raised tuition by almost $15,000 over the past decade, pushing the figure to $48,750, roughly the cost of a new Mercedes-Benz SLC class automobile, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The tuition hikes haven’t stymied growth; enrollment hit a record 9,075 this fall. The school has nearly reached capacity at its campus in Alcala Park.

But students and parents nationwide are expressing anger about the seemingly endless tuition increases that have been imposed by colleges and universities.