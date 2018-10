Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- FOX 5's Troy Hirsch sat down with SoccerCity Project Manager Nick Stone to discuss the truths and myths of how Measure E affects taxpayers.

The ballot measure aims to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to San Diego to share a new stadium with San Diego State football. ItĀ also calls for the creation of a 34-acre river park, 12 acres of sports fields and 9 acres of neighborhood parks, plus office, residential, hotel and retail space.