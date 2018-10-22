× Police make arrest in homicide of elderly North County man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police arrested a homeless man in connection to an Oceanside homicide investigation, it was announced Monday.

Police investigators say John Roth, 77, was murdered in his Oceanside home between the night of Aug. 13 and the morning of Aug. 14. The longtime Oceanside resident and Vietnam veteran was well known and liked in his neighborhood.

Roth’s widow Zui Pang spoke to FOX 5 pleading for help to find her husband’s killer.

Police discovered that property, including jewelry, a brown wooden jewelry box, a black Asus computer and an LG cell phone were taken from Roth’s house at in the 500 block of North Tremont Street.

Oceanside police arrested 21-year-old transient Casey Lamont Reid Jr. Sunday in connection to Roth’s murder. Officers located Reid in a parking lot directly behind Roth’s home Sunday morning.

Reid’s DNA matched the DNA collected from the crime scene, said investigators.

Reid was booked into the San Diego County Detention Facility for Roth’s homicide.