CHULA VISTA, Calif. — City crews in Chula Vista were working to clean up after a transmission fluid spill closed a stretch of road in Chula Vista.

Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of Broadway between F and Davidson streets.

The spilled liquid was originally reported to be oil, but Hazmat crews conducted a test and found it to be transmission fluid.

Oil spill in #ChulaVista. Police & Fire have the area of Broadway & F Street blocked off down to E. Cleanup underway @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/Nv78smGKHB — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) October 23, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.