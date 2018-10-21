WATCH: Fistfight in Lakers, Rockets game earns 3 players suspensions

LOS ANGELES — Three players earned suspensions for their part in a violent brawl during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets Saturday night.

Do you agree with these suspensions? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jhuMLlPqw6 — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2018

The NBA slapped Brandon Ingram with a four-game ban, teammate Rajon Rondo with a three-game suspension and the Rockets’ Chris Paul with a two-game suspension.

It all appeared to start after Paul put his finger in Rondo’s face. Rondo connected with a punch to Paul’s face and Ingram ran to throw a punch of his own as chaos broke out on the court.

The Rockets went on to win 124-115 in what was LeBron James’ home Lakers debut.

James made an electric start to life with the Lakers, tallying 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the much-anticipated home debut.

It was the first time James played within the competitive Western Conference. The superstar called for patience as his new teammates learn to play together.

“It’s not instant oatmeal. It’s not that fast,” James said after the defeat. “It takes some time to get that chemistry where you can just close your eyes and know exactly where guys are.”