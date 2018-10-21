Police search for gunman in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO — Officers were searching for a gunman after a man was shot multiple times in Southcrest Sunday evening, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. on Boston Avenue near 40th Street. Officers say the man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the arm and the leg.

Police were searching the area for the shooter. SDPD did not immediately release a description of a suspect, but investigators at the scene said the shooting appeared to be gang-related.