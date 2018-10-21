× 6 injured when gunfire erupts outside stadium during NFL game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police were searching for the gunman who opened fire outside the TIAA Bank Field football stadium during the Texans vs. Jaguars game Sunday.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed six adults were struck by the gunfire. Three of the victims are in critical condition.

At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Police believe the suspect was driving a grey or silver four door car.

At this time we believe the suspect was in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four door vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact #JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

No further information on the suspect was immediately available.

The game, which the Jags lost 7-20, was not impacted by the shooting. However, some traffic outside the stadium was diverted while the investigation remained active.

Jag Fan Update: For any fan that may be parked in the incident area – @JSOPIO is staged at the closed off intersections. Approach the officer closest to were you are parked and they will assist in escorting you to your vehicle and with directions out of the area. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018