6 injured when gunfire erupts outside stadium during NFL game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police were searching for the gunman who opened fire outside the TIAA Bank Field football stadium during the Texans vs. Jaguars game Sunday.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed six adults were struck by the gunfire. Three of the victims are in critical condition.
Police believe the suspect was driving a grey or silver four door car.
No further information on the suspect was immediately available.
The game, which the Jags lost 7-20, was not impacted by the shooting. However, some traffic outside the stadium was diverted while the investigation remained active.
30.323972 -81.637289