Atlanta police officer from SoCal killed in line of duty, 1 suspect in custody

ATLANTA — A Gwinnett County police officer was killed in the line of duty Saturday.

Officer Antwan Toney was responding with other officers around 2:30 p.m. to a suspicious vehicle call on Campus Landing Road and White Road, which is near Shiloh Middle School.

Officials say as the officers approached the vehicle, shots were fired from inside the vehicle, hitting Officer Toney.

While Officer Toney was pulled to cover, police say he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officer Toney was from Southern California, KABC reported.

A suspect in the vehicle fled the scene, but the vehicle was later found nearby at Ross Road and Calumet Farm Lane.

Police say at least four suspects fled from the vehicle on foot.

Isaiah Pretlow, 19, was captured and charged with aggravated assault for pointing a gun at an officer upon been located. A second suspect, 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard remains at large, but will face charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

Anyone with information for police is asked to call (770) 513-5100.

Officer Toney was working on patrol in the Uniform Division and was with the department since Oct. 26, 2015.

On Sunday, the Georgia Law Enforcement Facebook page posted a video of Officer Toney and his partner playing basketball with a kids. Watch video here.