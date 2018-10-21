× 2 in critical condition after boat catches fire off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO — Two people were listed in critical condition after a vessel caught fire off the San Diego coast late Saturday night, said officials.

Fire crews received a call after 11 p.m. about a boat fire that involved around 20 people, said Jose Ysea with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The boat that went into flames was about 30 minutes off the coast of Point Loma.

Around a dozen people were rescued after being pulled out of the water.

Two victims were transported to the Regional Burn Center at UC San Diego Medical Center Hillcrest, while a third victim was taken to Mexico, said Ysea.

The Coast Guard were searching for three remaining survivors Sunday morning.

The specific type of vessel is uncertain.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more details as more information becomes available.