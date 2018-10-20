Watch Live Hockey: San Diego Gulls face Bakersfield Condors

SAN DIEGO — Watch live as the San Diego Gulls take on the Bakersfield Condors at the Valley View Casino Center.
The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
Affiliated with the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks, the Gulls play their home games at the Valley View Casino Center. Click here for ticket information.
Here is the full slate of Gulls games that will be televised on FOX 5:
- Friday, October 12 vs Tucson at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 20 vs Bakersfield at 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 21 vs Ontario at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, December 15 vs San Jose at 7 p.m.
- Monday, January 21 vs Ontario at 3 p.m. (**Game will be televised at Citizens Business Bank Arena)
- Saturday, February 2 vs Iowa at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 9 vs Colorado at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 23 vs Ontario at 7 p.m.