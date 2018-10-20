Proposition 10, which would expand rent control, is ‘in deep trouble,’ poll shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An initiative that would expand rent control in California faces a steep deficit as election day nears, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.

The survey found that 41% of likely voters favor Proposition 10 with 38% opposed and 21% undecided. California law prohibits cities and counties from implementing many forms of rent control. Proposition 10 would repeal that law, allowing local governments to develop their own policies, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Robert Shrum, co-director of USC’s Center for the Political Future and a longtime Democratic strategist, said the numbers don’t look good for the initiative. The election is less than three weeks away, and landlord-backed opponents of the measure are significantly outspending supporters.

“For an initiative that has 41% and the money is on the other side, it’s in deep trouble,” Shrum said.

Proposition 10 has its strongest support among Democrats and younger voters, the survey found. Fifty-three percent of Democratic likely voters support the initiative, as do 49% of likely voters 18 to 44.

