Police searching for driver of Ford Mustang following deadly hit-and-run

FALLBROOK, Calif. — Police were searching for the driver of a red sports car after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Fallbrook Friday night.

The victim was identified as a 56-year-old woman, said police.

The driver of a red Ford Mustang did not stop after the woman was hit and fled the scene, said police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.