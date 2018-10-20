Here are the winning numbers for the $470M Powerball jackpot

SAN DIEGO — The winning numbers for the $470 million Powerball jackpot have been released.

The numbers drawn are 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 and the Powerball of 23.

Good luck!

If there is a winner, they will get the 13th largest payout in history. The winner might opt for the cash prize of more than $270 million, from which the federal government will take 25% right away, and more later.

Powerball has climbed since there was a winner in New York on August 11. In that time 26 people have won $1 million for matching every number but the Powerball.

Each Powerball ticket is $2. The game is played in 44 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing and the jackpot is now at least $1.6 billion for Tuesday’s drawing. If the winner goes with the one-time cash option they will receive nearly $905 million.

The potential payout would be a record for the nation.

It is now the largest drawing in US lottery history, slipping past a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing in 2016 that was shared among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.