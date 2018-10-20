Church hosts annual gun ‘buy back’ event

SAN DIEGO — Gun owners will have a chance to trade in unwanted firearms for gift cards or skateboards Saturday, no questions asked, at a gun “buy back” event in southeastern San Diego.

During the four-hour session at Encanto Southern Baptist Church, 6020 Akins Ave., participants will receive $100 vouchers for rifles, shotguns and handguns, $200 worth of shopping credit for assault weapons, or custom skateboards if preferred.

All surrendered firearms must be operational but unloaded, and there will be a limit of two transactions per vehicle, according to organizers. Ammunition, explosives and inert ordnance devices are prohibited.

Participants are asked to arrive at the church by way of 62nd Street, follow directional signage and check in with officials on hand to provide instructions.

The event is jointly sponsored and coordinated by the Unified African American Ministerial Action Council, the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the San Diego Training Center.